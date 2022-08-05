Space Cow Boy (SCB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $977.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,906.13 or 0.99992856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003687 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065781 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

