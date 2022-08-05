Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Shares Up 2.2%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.