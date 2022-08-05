SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,181 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.99. 49,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

