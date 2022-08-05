SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,903 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,458,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 756,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 668,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 341,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

