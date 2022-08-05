SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,136.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.74. 140,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

