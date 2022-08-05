SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,396 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RWR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

