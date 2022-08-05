SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 7th Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

