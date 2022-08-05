Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,424 ($41.96).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,003 ($36.80) on Monday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 987.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,898.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,904.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

