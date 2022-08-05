Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.16

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
LON:SPT opened at GBX 278.40 ($3.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2,341.67. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($3.81).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.
Further Reading
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.