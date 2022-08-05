Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.16

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

LON:SPT opened at GBX 278.40 ($3.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2,341.67. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($3.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Spirent Communications

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($323,658.25). In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($323,658.25). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.70 ($24,496.63). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,453.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Further Reading

