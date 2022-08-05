Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,032. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

