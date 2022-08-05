SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,107. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.