SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,107. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $560,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

