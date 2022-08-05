SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. SPX also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

SPX Price Performance

SPX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,226. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at SPX

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.