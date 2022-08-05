Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $39,837.34 and approximately $17.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 483,542 coins and its circulating supply is 483,434 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance.

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

