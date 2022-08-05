SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

SQZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at SQZ Biotechnologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Klavs F. Jensen bought 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More

