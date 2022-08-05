SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.
SSR Mining Company Profile
