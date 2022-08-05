Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Purchases $80,055.66 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 46,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $80,055.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,189,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,470,013.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Caligan Partners Lp bought 210,200 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $311,096.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 137,648 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $195,460.16.

On Monday, June 13th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp purchased 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 1.7 %

LAB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,776. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.43%.

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

