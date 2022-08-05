Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.