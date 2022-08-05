Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.72. 242,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,012,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,514,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

