Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.88. 6,991,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,895. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,012,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $183,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

