Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $83.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.81. 248,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,167. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

