Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Steelcase worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,938,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 928,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,079,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 786,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,658,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 88,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $17,923,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.13. 6,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.16. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 341.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

