Step Hero Price Tops $0.0048 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $61,655.58 and $84,828.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,120.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00131320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00065430 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

