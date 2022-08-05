Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Sells $46,068.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stepan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCL stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.03 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,955,000 after acquiring an additional 151,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stepan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 76,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

