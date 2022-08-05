Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Stericycle Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,689. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

