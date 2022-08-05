Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 22,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 77,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $291.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

About Sterling Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $9,922,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 838,285 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 75,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Stories

