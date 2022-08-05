Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 5,104 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

