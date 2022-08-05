Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

