Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMX. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.