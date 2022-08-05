Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $392,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.08. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 94.85% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

