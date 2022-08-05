Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,697,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

