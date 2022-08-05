Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

