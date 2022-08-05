StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

BBGI stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

