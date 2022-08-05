StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.45 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

