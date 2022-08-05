StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Marchex stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.19.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
