StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

