StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NTIC opened at $10.90 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $100.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.