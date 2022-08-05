StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 15.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $20.80.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.10). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
