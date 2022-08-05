StockNews.com Downgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBCP. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 11,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,855. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $324.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

