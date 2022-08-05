StockNews.com Downgrades Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Sell

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,697,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

