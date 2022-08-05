StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.