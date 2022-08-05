StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at $400,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $96,850 and sold 5,769 shares worth $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

