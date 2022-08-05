StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

