StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.92.
Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Isoray Company Profile
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.