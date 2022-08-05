StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 1.9 %
OGEN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.07.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
