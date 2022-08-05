StockNews.com Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

DMC Global Stock Performance

BOOM opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $403.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at DMC Global

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

