StockNews.com Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.48 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $10,208,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

