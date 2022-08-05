StockNews.com Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $468.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $478.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.61 and its 200 day moving average is $444.21. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

