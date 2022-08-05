StockNews.com Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.58. 6,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.05. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,712 shares of company stock worth $11,740,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

