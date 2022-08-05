StockNews.com Upgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to “Hold”

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 86.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,772,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,417,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

