StockNews.com Upgrades Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) to “Buy”

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.44 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

