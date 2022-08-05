StockNews.com Upgrades Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) to “Buy”

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.44 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68.
About Honeywell International
