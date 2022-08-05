StockNews.com Upgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

SYRS has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 17,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

