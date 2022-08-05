STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 226.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,270 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of STORE Capital worth $26,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 415,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 373,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 115,518 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STOR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 33,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

